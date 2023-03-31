City suspends dog fostering program after incident

Rochester Animal Services suspended its dog fostering program this week after an unspecified incident between a foster dog and another dog, which prompted a review of the program.

“The city is presently reviewing its dog foster program and will not be fostering any additional dogs going forward,” a statement provided by a city spokesperson stated. “Once the city has completed its program review, it will contact current foster care providers with updates.”

The city is not asking foster caregivers to return the dogs to the shelter at 184 Verona St. and said it will continue to abide by the terms of foster agreements currently in place. This includes providing funds for food and medical care for dogs in the program.

“The present practice of fostering dogs presents a significant liability risk to the city,” the statement continued. “In light of this risk, no additional dogs will be fostered until the review is complete.”

The foster program for cats will continue uninterrupted, and the city is encouraging the community to adopt animals that are currently in its care.

The shelter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.