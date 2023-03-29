© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Rally held outside Trillium Health against changes to New York drug pricing plan

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
David Streever
Published March 29, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Trillium Health Rally.png
Racquel Stephen
/
WXXI
Trillium Health employees, patients and supporters stand outside center preparing to rally for 340-B Program

Time is running out for local safety net providers to convince Gov. Kathy Hochul to save a long-running state Medicaid program. 

When a state overhaul, called NYRx, goes into effect on April 1, it will disrupt access to the over 30-year-old 340B Prescription Drug Discount Program.

Andrea DeMeo.png
Racquel Stephen
/
WXXI
Andrea Demeo, CEO/President of Trillium Health

The program requires drug companies to offer prescription medicine at lower cost to centers --like Trillium and Jordan Health—that serve vulnerable populations. It has expanded rapidly in recent years and drawn criticism from pharmaceutical companies.

“We are calling on the governor to do what is right and what is just and keep the 340B and Medicaid managed care to allow us to keep our programs and much needed services intact,” said Andrea DeMeo, Trillium’s CEO and president. “We're very concerned about maintaining our legacies.,” 

DeMeo said the removal of this program, also known as a Medicaid carve-out, will cause Trillium to lose up to $5 million in funding for programs like the mobile access clinic, its intensive HIV prevention and testing service, and care for people with opioid dependence. 

Trillium Health Rally.png
Racquel Stephen
/
WXXI News.
Trillium Health employees, patients and supporters stand outside center preparing to rally for 340-B Program.

The 340B plan let certain clinics save money on prescription drugs, under the premise that they’d redirect those funds to serve vulnerable populations. But studies show hospitals may have used the money to increase profits instead, and it’s under legal attack.

Others are cheering for the transition. The Pharmacists Society of the State of New York said a failure to implement NYRx, which has been in the works for two years, would “be disastrous for New York’s eight million Medicaid patients.” 

Eden Clark, a patient and employee of Trillium, spoke at a 340B rally outside Trillium Health on Tuesday to defend the program, saying it provided a life-changing safety net. 

Eden Clark.png
Racquel Stephen
/
WXXI
Eden Clark is an employee and patient of Trillium Health

“The services and career opportunities that Trillium Health have provided for me have greatly improved not only my health, but my entire quality of life,” Clark, who is transgender, said.   

“Historically, New York State has been a safe haven for my community,” Clark said. “But the proposed cut to 340B threatens to deny critical funding that health centers statewide need to provide comprehensive and affirming care to us.” 

Both the Senate and the Assembly have rejected the carve-out.  The final state budget will determine the future of the 340B program and implementation of NYRx.  

Local News
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is a health and environment reporter. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
David Streever
David Streever is a journalist who has worked in public media since 2019, starting at WCVE-FM in Richmond, Va. before moving to Rochester, NY to work for WXXI. Before coming to public media, he reported for digital and print magazines after a tech career. When not working on the news, he bikes, cooks and spends time with his family.
See stories by David Streever