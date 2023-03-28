Public meetings Wednesday on downtown BID proposal

People wanting to weigh in on the idea of a downtown Business Improvement District or BID will have two chances to do so on Wednesday.

A virtual session is scheduled for noon, with an in-person meeting set for 5:30 p.m. at the Bausch & Lomb Library building on South Avenue downtown. Organizers are asking residents to share their thoughts on what for now is a very open-ended BID concept.

Under a BID, property owners agree to tax themselves to pay for additional or expanded services.

The public feedback will help shape an initial draft plan expected this summer that should start answering some basic questions like where, what and how a BID would operate.

The push for a BID began last summer and has faced opposition led by some in the arts community who argue such entities can lack transparency and accountability.

Click here to register for the noon session, and here to register for the in-person meeting. Seating is limited and ASL interpretation will be provided. You can also submit your thoughts via email at connect@rochesterdowntownpartnership.org.

More details are available at www.partnershipfordowntown.org.

From the archive: Showdown over a downtown business improvement district