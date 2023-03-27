Young people are committing more crimes in Rochester. The mayor says these programs can help

High School senior Patrick McDermott has been a member of Youth Voice One Vision for almost six years.

It's a program for middle and high school students seeking leadership and career opportunities, while also being involved in community outreach.

“I always love to rave about how much YVOV has done for me,” McDermott said.

Now president of the program, McDermott said it helped shape his self-confidence.

“They've put me in so many different positions where I'm forced to be a leader, where I'm forced to give my opinion, forced to speak out,” he said.

McDermott and his YVOV peers also advise the mayor on issues that matter to their age group.

The program’s vice president, Jailyn Figueroa, said she’s an introvert, but she pushed past her timidness to take full advantage of what the program offers.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News Jailyn Figueroa and Patrick McDermott, vice president and president of Youth Voice One Vision.

“You naturally want to gravitate toward those better programs that are going to teach you those leadership skills, teach you how to get a job, encourage you to go to college or trade school, just encourage you to think more of yourself,” Figueroa said.

She’s found a community in One Voice. Figueroa said the group has become part of her extended family, and she looks forward to attending meetings and activities.

Mayor Malik Evans said he wants to get the word out about these programs and get more young people registered. Especially now, when youth crimes are on the rise with smash-and-grabs and car theft.

“These young people don't have time to get involved in smash-and-grabs or negative behaviors because they're involved and they’re busy,” Evans said about program participants.

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News Mayor Malik Evans stands among members of Youth Voice One Vision in City Hall's atrium.

With spring break and summer just around the corner, the city is spotlighting other programs and opportunities to keep young people occupied and out of trouble. Those programs include Biz Kid$ business education camp, Summer Opportunity Program and The Sexuality Outreach Advocacy Resources.

The city will also keep R-Centers open during the week of spring recess, to give youth something to do while school is out.

“Get off Facebook, get off Twitter, get off TikTok, and come hang out with YVOV, hang out with Biz Kid$,” Evans said. “There's such a lot of great opportunities to connect with people face to face.”

