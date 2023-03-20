© 2023 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Local News

His parents fled the USSR. Now this Brighton man is going to Poland to help Ukraine

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published March 20, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT
Face and shoulders of Peter, an older man with white hair, with a dark background
Peter Skrypka
/
Photo provided
Peter Skrypka is a first-generation American born to Ukrainian refugee parents in Rochester. Skrypka is volunteering this summer in the humanitarian effort for Ukraine during Russia's war.

Peter Skrypka grew up hearing about his parents escape from the Soviet Union during World War II. They came to Rochester - where he was born - as refugees, and he recalls how they couldn't have made it without the help of strangers.

When Russia invaded Ukraine last year, he found himself reliving that historical moment, and knew he wanted to do something, too.

Peter Skrypka Wedding photo with Mom and Dad 2.jpeg
photo provided
/
Peter Skrypka, center, with his parents, Valentina and Mykoka Skrypka, on Peter's wedding day.

"It was late last year, watching the genocide in Ukraine and understanding that we really needed to more than just give money, to just send support," Skyrpka says. "We decided that we could actually do this; I could work remotely and volunteer my time throughout the course of the week."

Skrypka expects to be driving vehicles loaded with humanitarian supplies from Poland to the Ukrainian border from May through August. He does not expect to travel into Ukraine as the war rages on.

"Poland has done so much for the Ukrainians, the refugees," he says. "I felt it was important to be on the ground there, being part of the solution."

Crediting his employer for allowing him to work remotely four days a week during his time away, Skrypka said that leaves three days a week for him to volunteer with the organization Ukrainian Action. He plans to document his experience online at www.peterinpoland.com.

Listen to the full interview

Peter Skrypka on his humanitarian mission
Hear Peter and Beth discuss his trip to Poland to work with aid agencies and help the Ukrainian people.
Face and shoulders of Peter, an older man with white hair, with a dark background

Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams
