Rochester police say they shot and killed a man in the Park Avenue neighborhood

Police say an officer shot and killed a man Monday in the Park Avenue neighborhood who was suspected in several unspecified incidents in the city and across Monroe County.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. near Milburn and Barrington streets, not far from School 23. The Rochester City School District enacted a lockout at the school as a precaution.

No one else was injured.

Male suspect deceased at scene on Barrington St. after multiple law enforcement agencies tried to apprehend the suspect. RPD Greg Bello gives updates to early investigation. @WXXINews @noellee_c_evans pic.twitter.com/0o7MPCy5YD — Max Schulte (@maxrocphoto) March 20, 2023

Police from multiple agencies were looking for the man, whose name was not released, to arrest him, said Rochester Police Lt. Greg Bello. When they found him on Milburn Street, matters quickly escalated with guns involved, Bello said.

Neighbor Alana Barend was inside her house on Edgerton

Street when she heard yelling and saw police chasing a man across the school parking lot and through the neighborhood. The man was limping or hobbling and wasn’t running fast, she and other witnesses said.

Barend lost sight of them as they headed down Milburn.

"About two minutes later, there were about five repetitive gunshots that went off,” she said.

School 23 fifth-grader Gemma DeLella was in math class when the announcement came over the intercom for teachers to lock their doors, instructing them that this was a real lockdown. She said she didn’t know right away what was happening.

“It was really scary,” she said, standing with her father, Chuck DeLella, after the all-clear was given and students were released to their parents. “A lot of kids in my class started crying because just the thought of not being able to wake up in my bed tomorrow morning is a lot. And not being able to say goodbye to my dad and my mom.”

Chuck DeLella said parents were alerted about 20 minutes before pickup and were told everyone was OK and the school was secure, “so there was less of that fear.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.