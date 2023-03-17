Seinfeld returns to Rochester for 2 shows at Auditorium Theatre

Jerry Seinfeld returns to Rochester with a pair of shows, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 2, at the Auditorium Theatre.

Seinfeld seems to like the Auditorium Theatre. He was there last in 2015. He was also at the venue in 2013, and in 2011 with two shows.

Seinfeld ended the run of his self-titled TV sitcom in 1998, after the comedian reportedly turned down NBC’s offer of $5 million per episode. He returned to stand-up comedy, and a handful of pet projects including the internet show “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” in which he and a fellow comedian go for coffee in a vintage car.

His latest endeavor is a book collecting his comedy bits from over the years titled, “Is This Anything?”