County, city historian offices could merge under tentative agreement

The Monroe County Historian’s Office is set to merge with Rochester’s Office of the City Historian under a proposal being considered by the County Legislature and City Council.

St. John Fisher University currently has a contract to operate the county’s office. The tentative contract between the county and the city calls for the city to move the office’s collections to the Local History and Genealogy Division of the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County.

Carolyn Vacca, chair of the St. John Fisher University’s History Department, has served as county historian. City Historian Christine Ridarsky would take over as county historian under the new arrangement.

"Typically, if you're looking for local history, the county and the city have so much overlap,” said BJ Scanlon, an aide to County Executive Adam Bello.

“Now you're not going to have to drive out to St. John Fisher, and then back down to the library. You'll be able to get those records in the same place,” he added.

The county would pay the city $50,000 for the period of April 1 through Dec. 31 with the option to renew for four one-year periods.

The changes are a practical matter, Scanlon said. Fisher reached out to the county to let it know it would be closing the library for renovations and that it no longer had room to house the county’s historical collection, which contains property records, photographs, audio and video recordings, ephemera from events, and more.

The county reached out to local museums, universities, and libraries seeking proposals to house the collection and provide county historian services, Scanlon said. The city submitted the winning bid.

The collection and the historian’s office would be open during regular business hours at the Rundel building on South Avenue.

Under the contract, the city would also evaluate the county historian’s responsibilities and collections, look into a plan for a long-term working relationship between the county and city around local history, and the feasibility of a shared county-city regional history center.

“They're going to be assessing the collection and identifying synergies or if there's overlaps in the collections,” Scanlon said.

City Council is already discussing the proposal, and the County Legislature will consider it during committee meetings later this month.