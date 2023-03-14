Rochester firefighters battle a 5-alarm warehouse fire

A five-alarm fire destroyed a warehouse on Rochester’s west side Monday night.

It happened at 301 Otis St., in a large warehouse which stored a lot of wooden pallets. Fire officials say that material helped the fire spready rapidly, and that’s why they needed to call in five alarms, to bring in more resources to fight the fire.

Authorities evacuated residents in parts of Otis St. and Rogers Ave. as a precaution. RG&E cut power to the warehouse and that affected some homes in the area as well.

Officials say some of the residents are getting help with housing.

There were no residents injured but one firefighter did suffer non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fire officials say due to the collapse of the warehouse walls, demolition crews were calle din to take down the rest of the building.

There is no word yet on a cause for the fire.