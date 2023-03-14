Late-winter storm to make driving tough in spots later Tuesday into early Wed.

A late-winter storm will make driving treacherous in spots throughout many parts of upstate NY and the northeast from Tuesday into Wednesday.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for counties including Monroe, Livingston, Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming into early Wed. morning.

Meteorologist Josh Nichols expects we’ll see 4 – 7 inches of snow in many areas in and around Rochester by the time the storm winds down, with locally higher amounts possible into Wayne County and the Bristol Hills.

Nichols says windblown snow could also create visibility problems, especially later on Tuesday, with a high in the low 30s.

The snowfall amounts are expected to be higher in areas south and east of Rochester, where there is a Winter Storm Warning. Parts of Ontario and Wayne counties could see 6 to 10 inches of snow, and the forecasted accumulations are even higher as you head east toward Central and Eastern New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a ‘state of emergency’ and said snow plow crews from Long Island and utility crews as far away as Canada were being sent to the region. She also said 100 National Guard members were brought in to assist with emergency response.

In preparation for the storm, the New York State Thruway Authority has banned all tandem and empty tractor trailers from I-87 exit 17 (Newburgh - Scranton - I-84) to I-90 exit 36 (Watertown - Binghamton- I-81) and the length of the Berkshire Spur (I-87 exit 21B to the Massachusetts border).

A number of area schools have been closed, mostly in Ontario and Wayne counties.

The forecast does call for milder temperatures on Thursday and Friday, with the high temp’s getting into the mid to upper 40s by then.

