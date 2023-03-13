COMIDA provides funding to Ibero to enhance a jobs program

Monroe County is announcing a $1 million investment to help with workforce development through the Ibero-American Action League.

The grant comes from COMIDA (County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency), the county’s economic development agency, and it will be spread over four years.

The program will involve training, job placement and support services.

Angelica Perez-Delgado is the president and CEO of Ibero.

She said this program will help meet the needs of local companies that need to fill positions.

“Corporations coming here locally that are looking for a bilingual workforce or a diversified workforce,” said Perez-Delgado. ”So this is going to give us the runway, the infrastructure and the ability to meet the demands of the business community as they often reach out to us for employment opportunities for communities of color and the people that we serve, so we’re really excited about that.”

Angelica Perez-Delgado added that the COMIDA funds will help ensure that Latinos and other marginalized communities be able to share in the county’s economic opportunities.

County Executive Adam Bello said that among the positions that this training will support are those in the healthcare field and other areas.

“Healthcare professionals, skilled trades, those are all huge demands here in the county,” said Bello. “If we’re going to grow our economy, we need to make sure that every resident in our community has access to the opportunities.”

The new funding will be utilized by Ibero’s Workforce and Entrepreneurial Connections Program.

That program provides training, job placement and support services for Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs).