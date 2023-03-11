RPD investigates shooting that killed one man and caused serious injuries to another

Rochester Police are investigating a shooting late Friday night that killed one man and left another with life-threatening injuries.

It happened on the city’s southwest side. Police say just before 11:30 p.m., they responded to Depew Street and found a man in his 20s in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds. RPD says that officers tried life-saving measures, until the ambulance got there, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While police were investigating that shooting, they were dispatched a few blocks away to Chili Avenue for a report of a man in his late teens suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was taken to Strong Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that both of the men were in the parked car on Depew St. and both were struck by gunfire.

Other details about what led up to the shooting were not available yet. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.