Frontier Airlines suspending operations at the Rochester airport in May

The Rochester airport is losing one of its low-cost carriers. A statement released Saturday by the county said that Frontier Airlines will suspend operations at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport at the end of the current winter/spring travel season on May 9.

Since 2021 Frontier Airlines has been flying between Rochester and Orland year-round, between Rochester and Tampa during the winter months and between Rochester and Denver during the spring and summer months.

A statement from Airport Director Andy Moore said the county is sorry to hear about Frontier suspending service, but he said “this is a competitive business and unfortunately Frontier made a decision impacting service at ROC.”

Moore said the airport team will continue to work with current and prospective airlines to bring new service and more options for local passengers.

The county said that nonstop service continues out of Rochester to Orlando and Tampa on other airlines, minimizing the impact for travelers.

The county statement said that while Frontier has decided to end Rochester operations in May, the airline hopes to return in the future.