Monroe County names new Chief Diversity Officer

Monroe County has a new Chief Diversity Officer. County Executive Adam Bello this week named David Scott to that position.

The job was last held by Deanna Kimbrel, who held the position from February 2021 into October 2022.

Scott previously served as Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo for more than a decade.

Bello said that Scott’s background, which includes building at DEI department from the ground up, will help him lead Monroe County’s DEI efforts “in a thoughtful and effective manner.”

Scott said he looks forward to “creating an environment that is welcoming to everyone,” and he said he wants to help the county with meeting and exceeding goals for diversity, equity and includsion.

The new role is a homecoming of sorts for Scott, who is a Rochester native. A statement from Bello’s office said that while at Roswell park, that hospital system consistently exceeded state goals for minority and women-owned business enterprises.