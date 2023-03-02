Residents can help draft Monroe County's plan to cut greenhouse gases

Monroe County’s developing plan to drive down greenhouse gas emissions is entering a new phase.

The county has scheduled virtual workshops on the effort for noon and 6 p.m. on March 15. Participants will get an overview of the Monroe County Climate Action Plan’s first phase and a rundown of what the second phase will entail. They’ll also be able to ask questions and provide comments.

“We’re really trying to make this section of the project very community-oriented,” said Clement Chung, deputy director of the county’s Department of Environmental Services. “And that also means listening to those areas and those groups who might not necessarily normally be included in these kinds of conversations and see how they might view their community, their livelihoods being impacted by climate change as we move forward.”

The plan’s first phase included an inventory of greenhouse gas emissions from Monroe County operations. It set a goal of reducing those emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

The second phase will focus on ways to drive down greenhouse gas emissions from residential, commercial, and industrial sources.

Chung said community buy-in will be important.

“It’s more going to be a case of bringing people along and then advocating and influencing them to take certain actions and also advocating for certain policy decisions that may go beyond what we’re able to implement at the county,” Chung said. “These are things that may have to happen at the state level, for example.”

Anyone interested in registering for the workshops may do so at monroecountyclimateaction.com/workshop-registration.

“As we move into developing the Phase II plan, I encourage all residents interested in having a hand in outlining Monroe County’s greener future to participate in these upcoming workshops,” said Michael Yudelson, a Democratic legislator who co-chairs the county’s Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee.