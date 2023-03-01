Police in Canandaigua fatally shoot Pennsylvania man after confrontation

A Pennsylvania man is dead after leading police on a car chase in Ontario County.

Officers shot the man late Tuesday night during a confrontation in the City of Canandaigua.

Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Zurkan of Warren, Pennsylvania had an altercation with another motorist and was spotted driving erratically through the city.

Cirencione said Zurkan crashed his car into the curb, then got out of the vehicle with a handgun and walked toward several officers.

He said officers gave multiple commands for more than 8 minutes for Zurkan to stop moving toward them and put down the gun.

He said those commands were ignored.

``The suspect then raised the gun toward the officers,” said Cirencione. “At this point, two sheriff's deputies and two city police officers fired at the suspect striking him.”

Zurkan died shortly after he was transported to F.F. Thompson Hospital.

Police said they can find no connection between the suspect and Ontario County.

The State Police and NY Attorney General’s office are conducting an investigation concurrently with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department and Canandaigua City Police.

Cirencione says this incident will leave a lasting impact on everyone involved.

``Every member of our road patrol that's out there answering calls for service to protect our community every day, the next time they get a call for a reckless driver or make a traffic stop. This is what's going to be in the forefront of their mind.”