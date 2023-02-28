Legislators to vote on restricting vaping in Monroe County parks

Vaping in county parks may soon be more regulated.

County legislators will consider a proposal when they meet March 14 that would limit vaping in the public spaces.

A group of Democrats introduced the legislation and originally called for a total ban on vaping in public areas of county parks. But during a committee meeting Monday, Republican Majority Leader Steve Brew offered an amendment that would instead prohibit vaping within 100 feet of park lodges or shelters in use and within 100 feet of playgrounds in county parks. The amendment, which he framed as a compromise, passed without the support of Democrats.

Democratic Legislator Linda Hasman, a sponsor of the original legislation, said regulating the use of vaping devices and e-cigarettes in the parks is a health matter.

“I think it's not well-known that secondhand aerosols from vaping products contain nicotine, they release particulates into the air, they release the same toxins that cause cancer,” Hasman said during an interview Monday.

She added that vaping devices become litter in county parks, and the lithium-ion batteries contained in them pose safety and environmental risks.

Brew said the original measure seemed to be a piece of “feel-good legislation” with good intent, but that he was concerned about a lack of scientific support for it and the ability to enforce it. He also said he had “a personal aversion to government telling people how to live their lives when it is not impacting others.”