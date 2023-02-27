Battery recycler Li-Cycle to create 270 jobs at Rochester facility, Sen. Schumer says

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer will be in Rochester on Monday to announce that battery recycling company Li-Cycle has been awarded a $375 million federal loan that will help create 270 jobs at the company’s Eastman Business Park facility.

The New York Democrat and Senate Majority Leader that Li-Cycle, a leading lithium-ion battery recycler, has been awarded that loan from the U.S. Department of Energy though the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program.

When Schumer and other officials gathered at the business park last September, Li-Cycle president and CEO, Ajay Kochhar said that at that time, his company employed about 35 people locally, but that he expected that number to grow to 220 jobs over the next year.

Kochhar had said at that time that the Eastman Business Park is a good location for their firm because of all of the infrastructure that is already located there.

In a statement released Monday, Schumer said that with the $375 million loan, Li-Cycle will “become one of America’s largest suppliers of recycled materials,” and he said the loan was funded through the Inflation Reduction Act which the senator had pushed for.

In the statement released early Monday, Kochhar called the local ‘Rochester Hub’ for Li-Cycle “a cornerstone asset” for the company and he said it will be an important contributor to the clean energy economy.

Schumer said the expansion at Li-Cycle will support the battery needs of the growing electric vehicle market.

