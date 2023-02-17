Brighton School Supt. Kevin McGowan named 'National Superintendent of the Year'

There’s a big honor for a local school superintendent this week. Kevin McGowan, who leads the Brighton Central School District, has been named the National Superintendent of the year by the AASA, The Superintendents Association.

The honor was given at a conference in San Antonio, Texas, and McGowan said that Brighton has been trying to close gaps, to make sure that achievement is possible for all students.

“I’m so blessed, I’m humbled, I’m proud, excited about the work and the work to come and just very, very honored,” said McGowan.

McGowan credited the team that he works with at Brighton to help fuel the kinds of results they are seeing.

“…that has committed to doing the incredibly hard work of closing gaps for kids,” said McGowan. “Our leaders, our staff, our community, our board and their leadership and support have been all in, in the hardest moments, the most challenging moments, and they’re making it happen.”

Last September, McGowan was also honored as the Superintendent of the Year for New York State for 2023 by the New York State Council of School Superintendents.

