Rochester city student in custody after bringing gun to school

Police took a Rochester City School District student into custody Monday after school security officers at Monroe High School confiscated a loaded firearm from the student’s bag.

A Rochester Police Department spokesperson said school security officers discovered a compact pistol in the 17-year-old student’s bag during an entry screening. The gun was loaded with 12 rounds.

According to police, school officers secured the student and the handgun before police officers arrived. Police have detained the teen , and an investigation is ongoing.

A district spokesperson said leadership is grateful for the swift action taken by security that prevented the firearm from entering the school building.

Carol Seda, whose son is an eighth-grader at James Monroe Lower School, said she believes students are safe in school, but outside of school is another story.

“I understand that the school district sends police to patrol around schools,” Ceda said in Spanish. “I come every day to pick up my son and I haven’t seen any police patrols. I haven’t seen any improvement. So right now, the students are not safe because I haven’t seen anything regarding security.”

Superintendent Carmine Peluso announced increased safety measures for all schools three weeks ago, including more staffing and upgrading equipment like X-ray scanners and metal detectors.

Since 2020, more than 100 youths have been victims of gun violence in the city.

