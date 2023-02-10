Remembering an icon of Rochester's civil rights movement

Rochester is remembering one of its pioneering civil rights leaders this weekend. Minister Franklin Florence crusaded for better housing and employment in the 1960s, bringing leaders such as Malcolm X to the city. He died Feb. 1 at the age of 89.

Hundreds gathered Friday night, as Rochester's civic leaders of the 21st century took the pulpit at Central Church of Christ on Plymouth Avenue to recognize the trailblazing work of one of their 20th century predecessors.

Max Schulte / WXXI News Mourners gathered to remember Minister Franklin Florence at a memorial service Friday night, 2/10/23, at the Central Church of Christ in Rochester

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans presented the keys to the county and city to the Florence family.

Evans noted Florence’s seminal work in civil rights.

"He should have gotten it back in 1964, they were a little afraid back then,” the mayor said to applause in the church.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans speaks about the legacy of Minister Florence at a community remembrance Friday evening at the Central Church of Christ. @WXXINews pic.twitter.com/qV5CbYXMEl — Max Schulte (@maxrocphoto) February 11, 2023

Florence was the first president of the Black activist group FIGHT (Freedom, Independence, God, Honor, Today) and took on Eastman Kodak Co. over discriminatory hiring practices, creating the foundation for a more diverse corporate workforce.

FIGHT also rallied people on housing, policing and schools.

Speakers remembered Florence's work during the uprisings in Rochester in 1964 and Attica in 1971, and his political influence later in life, advocating for the first Black public defender in the county.

Assemblyman Harry Bronson was on the county legislature then.

"Minister Florence and Assembly member David Gantt worked to make sure that Black voices were heard. During that period we would go to Black churches Sunday after Sunday and we would hear Minister Florence call a clarion call, saying we need to fight,” Bronson remembered.

Felicia Florence, daughter in-law of Minster Franklin Florence, speaks about his legacy on the eve of his funeral in Rochester. @WXXINews pic.twitter.com/mGAa3z3ot5 — Max Schulte (@maxrocphoto) February 10, 2023

Florence's colleague, the Reverend Al Sharpton, had originally been expected to travel to Rochester to speak at the service, but was unable to make the trip due to scheduling issues.

He sent a message, read by author Laura Warren Hill.

"Whether it was putting pressure on corporations to diversify their workforce, encouraging black-owned businesses or fighting for affordable housing, he backed up his words with concrete action," Hill read at the service.

The memorial for Franklin Florence continues Saturday morning at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, where funeral services begin at 11 a.m.

