Bed Bath & Beyond to close Henrietta & Victor stores

Bed Bath & Beyond this week announced it is closing 150 more stores, and that includes the stores located on Jefferson Road in Henrietta, and the Bed Bath & Beyond in Victor on Square Drive.

When those stores close, that will mean there will be no Bed Beth & Beyond stores left in the Rochester area. The company previously said it was closing a buybuy Baby store on Jefferson Road.

There were several other Bed Bath & Beyond stores that closed in the Rochester area over the years.

With the latest closings, the nearest Bed Bath & Beyond store will be in Williamsville, in the Buffalo area.

There is no word yet when the latest store closings will happen.

The home goods chain has been cutting costs as it works to stave off bankruptcy.

The company based in Union, New Jersey, said this week it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt.

The latest store closures come as the chain has been reducing its footprint dramatically over the past year. According to a regulatory filing, it will have shuttered more than 400 stores, nearly half of its fleet.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it anticipates keeping 360 of its namesake stores in addition to 120 BuyBuy Baby stores.

This story includes reporting by the Associated Press.