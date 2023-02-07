© 2023 WXXI News
Town of Penfield supervisor resigns

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST
Penfield Supervisor Marie Cinti is resigning from that job to care for an ill family member.

Penfield Town Supervisor Marie Cinti said she is stepping down to focus on caring for an ill family member.

Cinti said she made the decision a few weeks ago, realizing she didn’t have the time she needed to be supervisor while also taking care of her family.

Deputy Supervisor Debbie Drawe will continue to oversee the day to day operations of the town.

Officials say that additional information will be released in the coming days.

Cinti was elected supervisor in November 2021 and took office in January 2022.

Previously, she served on the Penfield Zoning Board of Appeals.

