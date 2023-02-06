Mild earthquake felt in the Buffalo area

There was an earthquake in the Buffalo area early Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey it had a three-point magnitude, and was centered just outside of West Seneca.

It happened at about 6:15 a.m.

So far, there’s no word of any injuries and no reports of major damage.

Kristen Kimmick lives in downtown Buffalo, and she said that the earthquake happened about 15 minutes before her alarm was going to go off.

“So many different things went through my mind when you wake up to that; did a car just hit the house? They’re doing renovations in my apartment building, did something just explode in the basement? I’ll say earthquake wasn’t my first thought,” said Kimmick.

Experts say that earthquakes in the 3.0 to 3.9 magnitude range are often felt, but rarely cause damage.