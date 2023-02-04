© 2023 WXXI News
Local News

Al Sharpton to lead a memorial service in Rochester for Franklin Florence

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST
Minister Franklin Florence.png
Ryan Williamson
/
CITY file photo
Minister Franklin Florence is seen at FIGHT Village apartments on Ward Street in this 2018 file photo.

Well-known civil rights activist, Rev. Al Sharpton, will be officiating at a memorial service for Minister Franklin Florence in Rochester on Friday, Feb. 10. Florence, a major figure in Rochester’s civil rights history, died on Feb. 1 at the age of 89.

His granddaughter, Clianda Florence-Yarde, said that Sharpton will officiate at a service Friday evening at Central Church of Christ, 101 S. Plymouth Ave., where Florence was a founding pastor and where his son, Minister Clifford Florence Sr. is also based.

There will be a wake from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, followed by a service led by Sharpton from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be another service on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Franklin Florence rose to prominence after the July 1964 uprising in Rochester, and was the first president of the Black activist group FIGHT (Freedom, Independence, God, Honor, Today) and took on Eastman Kodak Co. over discriminatory hiring practices, creating the foundation for a more diverse corporate workforce.

FIGHT also rallied people on housing, policing and schools — all issues that remain in the forefront.

This story includes reporting by WXXI's Brian Sharp and Jeremy Moule.

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
