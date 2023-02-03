Frigid temperatures for Friday into Saturday morning, with some lake snow

Friday into early Saturday will see the coldest blast of winter, at least temperature-wise, that we’ve seen so far this season.

The National Weather Service has Winter Weather and Wind Chill advisories for parts of our area including Monroe County from early Friday morning into early Saturday morning.

The Friday forecast calls for snow showers, which could accumulate 1 to 4 inches in the most persistent lake snow areas, with breezy conditions blowing the snow around and causing visibility problems for drivers.

The main issue will be the extreme cold, with an early high of 10 degrees on Friday and temperatures dropping into the single digits by the afternoon. With the wind, it will bring the wind chill factor down to as low as 20 degrees below zero at times.

Rochester City Schools are among the schools closing for Friday due to the extreme conditions.

The forecast calls for some more flurries and a low of 2 degrees Friday night, but Saturday will see moderation in the temperature by the afternoon with a high of 27. By Sunday, the temperature will get up to the low 40s.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said that under the county’s Code Blue protocols, outreach teams will work to make sure homeless people have shelter, transportation and meals.

In Rochester, the city is offering several warming centers including:

The Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center at 485 N. Clinton Ave. is open Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The David F. Gantt R-Center at 700 North St. is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

All other city R-Centers are open Friday from 2 – 9 p.m.

The downtown Central Branch library will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and other city public library locations are open normal hours.

City residents are asked to call 311 if they lose heat or would like to report a neighbor or family member who needs assistance during this time.

