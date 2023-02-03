ATHENA award-winners announced for the annual event that honors women leaders in the Rochester area

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and its Women’s Council affiliate have presented this year’s ATHENA International Awards.

The 37th annual ATHENA award went to Carmen Allen, founder of the nonprofit, Beyond the Sanctuary. She is currently the organization’s president and executive director.

Officials with the Chamber said that Allen has led Beyond the Sanctuary from a small food pantry into a multi-program organization that addresses the challenges of poverty and helps community members move from assistance to become self-sustaining.

provided photo / Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Natalie Sinisgalli-Kettavong, who has received this year's ATHENA Young Professional award.

The ATHENA International Award is given annually to a professional female leader who has demonstrated significant achievements in business, community service and the professional advancement of women.

Natalie Sinisgalli-Kettavong received the ATHENA Young Professional Award after launching a portrait business, NSP Studio, as well as her second business Embolden, which has a goal of helping female entrepreneurs and professionals succeed. The Young Professional Award recognizes emerging leaders in the 30-to-45 year old range who demonstrate excellence in their business or profession and laso improve the quality of life for others in the community.

provided photo / Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce New York Kitchen team; they won the annual ATHENA Organizational award.

And the ATHENA Organizational Award went to New York Kitchen in Canandaigua. That is a women-led nonprofit organization and tourism hub, with the goal of introducing consumers to products made in New York state.

The ATHENA Organizational Award goes to a woman-owned or led business or ganization that creates a culture encouraging women employees to achieve their full leadership potential and also supports leadership development opportunities for women and girls.

