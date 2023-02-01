Minister Franklin Florence, local civil rights icon, dies

Longtime Rochester pastor, community organizer and civil rights icon Minister Franklin Florence has died.

He rose to prominence after the July 1964 uprising here, sparked when police intervened in a block party but fueled by broader social issues. Hundreds were injured, hundreds more were arrested, and dozens of stores were looted or burned.

Florence was the first president of the Black activist group FIGHT (Freedom, Independence, God, Honor, Today) and took on Eastman Kodak Co. over discriminatory hiring practices, creating the foundation for a more diverse corporate workforce today.

But much of his focus was in the streets. FIGHT rallied people on housing, policing, schools — all issues that remain in the forefront today.

Which is why Florence wasn’t one to tout his resumé. To the contrary, he minimized his own actions, pointing to the challenges still facing people of color — from the classroom to the workplace, and in most every measure of social justice and equality.

"This is in the DNA of America," Florence told CITY in 2018 . "It's going to be difficult if ever for this country in the majority sense to face up to the country's greatest sin."

Florence moved to Rochester with his family from South Florida in 1959. He is memorialized in a mural at East High School and at a heritage site at Baden Park on Upper Falls Boulevard.