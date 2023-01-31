William Dávila named the new President & CEO at The Villa of Hope

The Villa of Hope, a local nonprofit organization that provides education, treatment and services for youth, adults and families struggling with mental health and substance use, has named a new President & CEO.

He is William Dávila, who is replacing Christina Gullo, who is stepping down after being in those roles since 2010.

Dávila comes to Villa of Hope from the Children’s Study Home in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he served as the organization’s CEO. The Children’s Study Home is a nonprofit devoted to identifying and addressing the needs of at-risk children and their families.

Dávila has a doctorate in education from the University of Hartford, and a master’s degree in social work from Boston College.

Villa of Hope Board Chair Christopher Bell issued a statement saying that Dávila’s decades of experience will be vital in continuing the organization’s mission of “helping individuals and families rebuild relationships, recover potential and renew hope for their future.”

Bell said the board also thanked Gullo for her 12 years of dedicated and successful leadership and credited her for positioning the Village of Hope for its next chapter.