Rochester Police investigate a homicide in the city's east end

Rochester Police are investigating a homicide in the city’s East End.

RPD says at about 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers were at the intersection of East Ave. and Lawrence St. when they heard multiple gunshots ring out from the intersection of East Ave. and North Union St.

When police ran towards that gunfire they found a 25-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a parking lot at that corner.

The victim was pronounced dead at Strong Memorial Hospital.

RPD says that at this point, it appears there was some type of altercation between the victim and the suspect, which quickly escalated, resulting in the victim being shot multiple times.

Although it’s early in the investigation, police say at this time, it does not appear the victim had been a customer at any of the bars on East Ave.

There’s no word yet of any suspects in custody. Anyone with information including cell phone video is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.