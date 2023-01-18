Irondequoit hires former longtime RPD officer to be the town's next police chief

The Town of Irondequoit has a new police chief. On Tuesday night, Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick announced that a former longtime member of the Rochester Police Dept., Scott Peters, will be the new chief, replacing Alan Laird who retired in November.

Peters spent more than 30 years in law enforcement, with almost 27 years in the RPD including having been the commanding officer of the department’s SWAT team and Deputy Chief of Operations.

When he retired from the city police department in 2019, he joined the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, where he serves as a Major Felony Crimes Investigator.

In a statement, Peters said that, “I have previously worked with many of the officers in the department and I look forward to working with them and using our combined talents focusing on public safety to make Irondequoit the best place to work and live for all.”

Fitzpatrick said that Peters’ “years of trusted leadership will be a great asset to the men and women of the Police Department, along with his strong commitment to keep our community safe.”

Peters will officially begin his new role after completing a full background investigation.