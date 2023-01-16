Historic Sibley Triangle Building could become student apartments

The historic Sibley Triangle Building at the corner of East and Main could become the next downtown structure converted to housing. Student housing, to be exact.

The plan is to convert the upper floors of the five-story building into 38 apartments and renovate the first-floor commercial space.

The state Department of Health is moving out. Its lease expires at the end of January, and the office will relocate to Eagles Landing Business Park near Jefferson and Winton roads in Henrietta.

This is the latest project for developer Angelo Ingrassia. If that name sounds familiar, his portfolio also includes the former Colgate Rochester Divinity Crozer campus, the downtown Rochester Riverside Hotel and Skyview on the Ridge and the former Medley Center in Irondequoit.

All are significant properties with big plans that are presently stalled. Ingrassia declined comment through a spokeswoman.

Project costs for remaking the Triangle Building are estimated at $7 million. Ingrassia is seeking $2 million in state assistance.

The flat-iron shaped, brick building dates to 1897, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

