Two people are dead, another critically injured after stabbing at a Henrietta home

Two people died and a third is in critical condition after what Monroe County deputies say was an attack involving a domestic incident in Henrietta on Wednesday.

Deputies say just before 5 p.m., a man called 911 and told dispatchers that he had stabbed family members at a house on Kathy Drive.

When deputies got there, they say they were able to get 39-year-old Rajab Banahi of Henrietta to leave the house and they detained him while they checked the home and found two victims with life threatening injuries and another person who was dead.

Authorities say a second victim later died at the scene. The third victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Banahi has been charged with two counts of murder in the first degree and one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

Banahi is being held in county jail without bail. Other details including names of the victims and the possible motive have not been released yet.