Webster Park is going to the dogs

Dog parents in and around Webster, take note: The town is getting a dog park.

County Executive Adam Bello and Assembly member Jen Lunsford announced Thursday that the county will build the facility at its Webster Park. Lunsford helped the county get a $250,000 grant toward the park.

“Dog parks are the kind of amenity that helps build community while ensuring the safety of our favorite furry residents,” Lunsford wrote in a statement. “Dog parks allow dogs and dog-owners alike to enjoy a leash free park experience. I am happy to have been able to provide state support for the construction of this new space.”

When finished, the dog park will be a grass lot over an acre in size that features agility equipment and drinking stations. It’ll be divided into one area for large dogs and another for small dogs, just like the other county dog parks.

The county expects to complete the park next summer.

This is the second dog park announced recently. In November, Assembly member Josh Jensen joined with Parma officials to announce that construction of a dog park had begun at Parma Town Park.

“The residents of our community have asked for more amenities in which the whole family, dogs included, can enjoy, and I am proud to work with my colleagues in local government to ensure that the needs of our community are met,” said Jensen, who helped the town get a $50,000 grant toward the park.