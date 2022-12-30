RPD: officer dragged by stolen car shoots and wounds suspect

Rochester Police officials say that one of their officers shot at a suspect and wounded him Thursday night after the officer was dragged by the suspect’s car.

It happened just before midnight at a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Culver Road and University Avenue.

Chief David Smith says when an officer had stopped by the store, he was alerted to at least one person stealing from the store.

Smith says at that point, a suspect tried to get away in his car.

During the preliminary investigation, the suspect attempted to flee the scene at a high rate of speed in the vehicle, dragging the officer across the pavement of the parking lot,” says Smith. “While being dragged by the vehicle, the officer fired at least one round from his department issued handgun, striking the suspect at least once in the upper body.”

A short time later, the suspect was caught about a mile away near Atlantic and Anderson avenues. He is described as a city resident in his 30s and is in stable condition in the hospital. The officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital and released.

At a morning news conference, Smith says the overnight incident, “once again, is a reminder of the dangers that our officers continue to face while serving the community.”

Police say the car the suspect used had been stolen. RPD does have some surveillance video, but they are asking anyone with additional information to contact 911.

