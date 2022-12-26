Buffalo's airport to remain closed until Wed. morning; some passengers trying to rebook into Rochester

While flights at the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport are getting back to more or less normal schedules, it was announced Monday that the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will be closed until Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The Director at the Rochester Airport, Andy Moore, said the fact that Buffalo’s airport has been closed has meant that a number of travelers were trying to change their flights to Rochester, but that’s not always possible.

“(Some) passengers flying out of Rochester on Friday afternoon and Saturday are all trying to rebook out of Rochester as quick as they can,” said Moore. “So you have Rochester passengers trying to rebook on the same plane and same airlines that the Buffalo passengers are now trying to re-book and the planes have only so many seats.”

Moore said that although the Rochester Airport field was in good shape, strong winds affected the scheduling of some flights, and the airport was also impacted by cancellations at a number of large ‘hub’ airports such as in Chicago and Detroit.

Moore said that travelers planning to fly out of Rochester this week should keep in touch with their airline to see if other arrangements can be made, if they learn that their flight has been canceled.