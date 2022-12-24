Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted

The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted.

City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.

That advisory affected mostly neighborhoods on the west side but some other parts of the city were impacted as well.

The Monroe County Department of Health reviewed the samples and tests and approved the lifting of the boil-water notice.

A 36-inch water main that is more than 120 years old ruptured Wednesday evening, spewing thousands of gallons of water on the southwest side of the city. Repairs were completed Friday evening.

But drivers in the area of Ford and Favor Streets are advised to allow for extra time traveling in that area. City officials said that road damage and repairs will impact traffic flow for at least the remainder of the holiday weekend.