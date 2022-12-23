Powerful winter storm brings high winds and frigid temperatures to the Rochester area and most of Western NY

As predicted, a strong winter storm has barreled into Western NY and most of the upstate region on Friday.

Wind gusts of at least as high as 55 mph were recorded at the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport.

That airport, like many around the U.S., have had several cancellations throughout the day.

In Buffalo and counties including Genesee and Orleans, there are blizzard warnings, and some of those areas got pounded with snow on Friday, as the temperatures plummeted. Some parts of the Buffalo area could see more than 2 feet of snow, In the Rochester metro, meteorologist Josh Nichols said there may only be a few inches of snow, with more in western Monroe County.

It’s coming - wind is picking up and cold temps moving into my area in Fairport. @WXXINews pic.twitter.com/yht9p8FXa7 — Max Schulte (@maxrocphoto) December 23, 2022

The temperatures dropped sharply in the Rochester area as well, from a high in the upper 30s early Friday morning, through the 20s by midday and expected to fall to a low of around 10 on Friday night, with wind chills well below that.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Monroe County until 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Meteorologist Josh Nichols said that the heaviest accumulations of snow will toward Buffalo, but some parts of western Monroe County could see quite a bit as well.

“Snowfall will be to the tune of one to two feet by the time all is said and done across Orleans and Genesee Counties,” said Nichols. “And even into western Monroe County, we could see upwards of a half-a-foot of snow, but out towards Buffalo and into parts of southern Erie County, we could be seeing the need for a yardstick to try to measure the snow by the time all is said and done.”

The high temperature in the Rochester area will only be in the teens on Saturday, and in the 20s on Christmas Day on Sunday.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello urged residents on Friday to restrict unnecessary travel due to icy conditions, high winds and downed power lines and trees. There are some intersections without operating traffic lights, and those should be treated as a four-way stop.

Brenda Tremblay / WXXI News Tree damage on Clark St. in Brockport on Friday. High Winds brought down a number of trees and power lines.

RG&E, NYSEG and National Grid were dealing with thousands of power outages throughout the day, and Bello had said on Thursday he was already told by utility officials that those without electricity could face a longer time getting restored while the weather conditions make it too dangerous for line workers to get out there and make repairs.

In the City of Rochester, and Monroe County many government offices were closed Friday. In Rochester, city R-Centers planned to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 pm. On Friday to provide grab-and-go meals for children and families.

City schools and most suburban schools were closed on Friday.

