Water main break causes problems for a large area in Rochester

A major water main break affected a large portion of the city of Rochester Wednesday evening, mainly on the west side of the city, although other areas reportedly were impacted as well.

City officials say that there was a water main break in the area of West Main and Ford streets, affecting water service.

As a result of that break, the city has closed affected R-Centers including Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, Edgerton R-Center as well as the Rochester Community Sports Complex.

Also on Wed. evening, city branch libraries were closed including Phillis Wheatley Community Library, Arnett Branch, Lyell Branch and Central Branch.

Rochester Police anticipate that all of Ford St. will be shut down to traffic from W. Main to Atkinson Street for an extended period of time as the Water Bureau and other emergency crews work to repair the break.

Officials ask that traffic avoid that area throughout Wed. night.