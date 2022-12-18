West Webster firefighters plan activities to mark the 10th anniversary of the ambush that killed 2 of their members

Later this week, first responders and others in the community will mark the 10th anniversary of the ambush in West Webster that killed two firefighters who responded to a fire on Lake Road.

On Christmas Eve of 2012, authorities said that William Spengler set a fire at his house to lure firefighters to his home and then shot at them, killing Lieutenant Mike Chiapperini and Tomasz Kaczowka.

Two other firefighters and a police officer were injured in the ambush. Spengler’s sister also was killed that day. Spengler later took his own life.

Al Sienkiewicz is a spokesman for the West Webster Fire Department.

He said that he can’t ever forget what happened that day, although there are more recent members of the West Webster fire department who aren’t as familiar with the details of that tragedy.

“For the members who went through it, it’s as vivid, at least in my mind, just as vivid as if it happened yesterday,” said Sienkiewicz. “But for our newer members, and the reason for the remembrance that we’re putting together this year, is more educational on their part.”

Sienkiewicz said the 2012 ambush did have an impact on how firefighters and other emergency personnel respond to situations like that event.

“For years, the fire service was viewed as people coming to help you. And as a result for us to be met with that kind of action when we got there, basically an ambush, set a number of people back just thinking about what we have taken for granted for years,” said Sienkiewicz.

The West Webster Fire Department will be holding activities at their Fire Station #1 on Gravel Road in remembrance of those who lost their lives, mainly at a room in the firehouse.

That remembrance will include photos and other memorabilia to honor those who lost their lives 10 years ago.

This week's schedule includes activities open to all first responder agencies on Thursday, Dec. 22, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23, will see the station opened for visiting from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. by the public, media and first responders.

Saturday, Dec. 24, the station will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the public, media and first responders.

There will also be a 6:45 a.m. memorial prayer at the West Webster Firehouse Memorial on Saturday, Dec. 24, which is located behind the building at 1051 Gravel Road.

West Webster fire officials ask that anyone attending the events at Station #1 to park in the rear of the station to keep the front apron open for the fire department if they need to park there as part of firefighting activity.