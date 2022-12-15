RTS names new CEO

RTS has announced its new CEO. And the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) got someone quite familiar with the operation to succeed Bill Carpenter, who is retiring.

On Thursday, the RGRTA Board of Commissioners selected the current Deputy CEO, Miguel Velázquez to be the new CEO. He will begin in that job on January 1, 2023.

Velázquez has been with the RTS since 1999 when he started with its information technology team, and worked his way up to serve as Chief Information Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Deputy CEO before being named to lead the authority.

Officials with RTS said that Velázquez has overseen a number of signification projects including the RTS Transit Center and the design and implementation of Reimagine RTS, the redesign of the bus system’s operation that launched in 2021.

Velázquez will take over for Carpenter, who has been with RTS for 12 years, including 11 as CEO.

