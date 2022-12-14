Monroe County budget passes with little debate

The Monroe County Legislature passed Monroe County Executive Adam Bello’s $1.3 billion 2023 budget Tuesday night with minimal debate and two minor amendments.

The budget includes a tax rate decrease and a doubling of funding for small to mid-sized arts organizations. It also boosts funding for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to double the size of its tactical unit, add additional road patrol deputies, and expand the Roc Tac threat assessment program.

Legislators left the Bello’s plan largely untouched.

Of the two amendments, one created and funded an assistant public safety director position. The other funded a nutrition educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension. Both amendments sailed through with unanimous support.