Five men shot, one fatally in Rochester on Tuesday night

Rochester Police are investigating the shooting of five men on Tuesday night. One of them died, and another was in critical condition.

RPD responded to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Illinois St. at about 10:30 p.m. for multiple reports of gunshots heard in the area. They say that as officers were responding, shooting victims began arriving at Rochester General Hospital, via private vehicles.

Police say that four victims, all men ages 18-20, arrived at RGH with gunshot wounds. One of those victims was pronounced dead.

Authorities said that another victim was in critical condition and the other two at RGH have non-life threatening injuries.

RPD says that a fifth victim, a man in his 20s, was found in the area of Atlantic Ave. and Illinois St. and taken to Strong Hospital by ambulance. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

There’s no word yet of any suspects.

The latest shootings and homicide happened on the same day there was another shooting death in the city, early in the day. That homicide involved the death of 35-year-old William Maddox, found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a driveway on Alphonse St. at about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say it appears Maddox was sitting in the car for an extended period of time when someone approached the car and fired multiple gunshots into that vehicle.

Officers say that Maddox lives in the city, but did not live at that particular house.

They also say that although the motive behind the shooting is unknown right now, they call that house at 159 Alphonse St. a vacant property that is “active in marijuana and narcotics sales.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

