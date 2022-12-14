Arrest made after break-in at the Susan B. Anthony Museum Visitor Center

An official with the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House in Rochester says a man accused of breaking into their Visitor Center on Tuesday night did not damage any historic artifacts or take anything of great value.

Rochester Police said that at about 10 p.m. on Tuesday, a burglar alarm went off after someone broke into the building.

Museum President and CEO Deborah Hughes, said the man broke into the Visitor Center at 19 Madison St., which is next door to the actual house where the famed suffragist had lived, and where the actual museum is located.

During the initial break-in, Hughes said that he got away with very little. But she said that while some staffers were standing across the street a few hours later, at about 1:00 a.m., surveying the emergency repairs, the same man came back and broke into the building again.

“After the police left we were about to put up the plywood to secure the broken windows,” said Hughes.

“As we were crossing the street, lo and behold, here comes the guy back, going right back. He again broke through one of the windows that we had repaired, with a block. We watched, we called 911. At this point he stole a cell phone and items from the counter at the museum shop, not worth a lot of money at all,” Hughes said.

RPD was able to catch the alleged thief, charging 32-year-old Richard Seawright with two counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of criminal mischief in the 4th degree, and two counts of petit larceny.

Officers say that Seawright was arrested earlier this month for a burglary at the China Star restaurant on West Main Street.