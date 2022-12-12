New program to teach Finger Lakes organizations how to 'go green'

A local non-profit is launching a year-long program for organizations that want to become more environmentally sustainable but don't know where to start.

The Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region is calling the hybrid course "Color Your Organization Green."

"We're looking for companies that are motivated. They know they want to do something, but they're really not sure how," explained Andre Primus, the Accelerator's manager of organizational programs.

Each participating organization will be asked to form an internal "green team" of at least three employees, including at least one manager who has the power to implement internal changes.

The groups will meet virtually and in person weekly for one year. Primus said they will come away with a sustainability plan and an understanding of the climate crisis from an equity-focused perspective.

One barrier the course aims to help organizations overcome managing the up-front costs of making the transition to a greener operation.

"It seems like most people understand now that moving to a more sustainable model will be financially sustainable, as well," said Primus. "But we're hoping to be able to help people to make this transition in a less expensive way by helping them understand the best practices."

Even organizations that are committed to taking action may find the process daunting. Primus said that's why the program will encourage collaborative work among the participating groups rather than individual training.

"We think that having everyone working together really helps the problem seem not as insurmountable," he added.

Color Your Organization Green is scheduled to take place from Jan. through Nov. 2023. According to the website, the course fees will range from $2,000 to $4,500 depending on the participating organization's budget size.