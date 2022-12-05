© 2022 WXXI News
Local News

See the 5 downtown Rochester projects that will share $10M

WXXI News | By Brian Sharp
Published December 5, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST
Looking northwest at the intersection of East Main Street and North Clinton Avenue at a series of weathered, mostly vacant buildings.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
Several proposals being considered for a share of the state's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award involve weathered, mostly vacant buildings on East Main Street between St. Paul and North Clinton.

Five downtown Rochester projects will share nearly $10 million in state revitalization dollars.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the winning projects during a Monday morning news conference.

The state has for several years now been awarding funding to rejuvenate downtowns in communities across New York. Rochester received the award in 2021, gathered 13 proposals, and then set about a community process to prioritize the list.

Six projects ultimately were forwarded to the state. One, a proposed housing redevelopment of the Gateway building, was the only one not awarded funding.

Those that will receive funding are as follows:

Main and Clinton corner: $4 million

Home Leasing plans to redevelop four, historic mixed-use buildings aimed at middle-income renters with and street-level storefronts.

A historical image shows the Edwards building from Division Street, looking toward St. Paul Street.
Provided image
/
Edwards Building: $1.75 million

Developer Patrick Dutton plans to rehab the long vacant Edwards Building into 114 apartments with street-level commercial space on St. Paul Street. The project also would create a cooperative or shared geothermal well field under the adjacent parking lot.

A rendering of the proposed Ibero-American Development Corp.'s proposed Alta Vista to be built on what is today a series of vacant lots at Franklin and Pleasant streets on the northern edge of downtown Rochester.
Provided image
/
Alta Vista: $1.4 million

Ibero-American Development Corporation plans to build a six-story, 76-unit mixed-income building on four vacant lots at Franklin and Pleasant streets on the northern edge of downtown. Housing will include supportive units for survivors of domestic violence. There also will be space for the Landmark Society of Western New York. And the project includes improvements to the adjacent St. Joseph's Park.

A rendering shows patio and bar seating in a proposed Main Street Commons that could be created by demolishing a building midway between St. Paul and North Clinton on East Main Street.
Provided image
/
WXXI News
The Main Street Commons proposal is sponsored by the city of Rochester and would demolish a modest building on East main Street, breaking up the block and creating a passageway to Division Street upon which bars and restaurants could have patio seating.

Main Street Commons: $1.3 million

Creates a new outdoor public space mid-block on East Main between St. Paul Street and Clinton Avenue. This project involves demolition of the vacant, former convenience store at 170-172 E. Main St.

A rendering shows a historic renovation of the former Kresge department store on East Main Street into a boutique 28-room hotel and restaurant.
FORTIFIED/Dutton Properties
/
WXXI News
A proposed $11.7 million historic renovation of the former Kresge department store building on East Main Street would convert the space into a 28-room boutique hotel adjacent a separately proposed Main Street Commons. Commercial tenants would focus on a restaurant, brewery/distillery space on the ground floor and rooftop bar/restaurant. Good Luck and Jackrabbit Club are partners in the proposal, records show.

Kresge Building Hotel: $1.3 million

Developer Patrick Dutton would redevelop the three-story Kresge building into a boutique hotel with first-floor restaurant adjacent the Main Street Commons.

