Strong winds on Saturday could cause some tree and power line damage

Saturday will be a day to make sure the holiday decorations, trash bins and anything else not tied down is secured, with strong winds expected throughout the day.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with gusts up to 60 mph possible. There is a Wind Advisory, with wind gusts a bit less than that expected for other counties in our region including Livingston, Ontario and Wayne counties.

Meteorologist Josh Nichols said that with those kinds of gusts, it does have the potential for some tree and power line damage.

"The time-frame to watch for the strongest wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour will be right around midday on Saturday," said Nichols. "The winds will start to die down just a bit but will remain busy, straight through the afternoon and evening, although the worst will come early on, in the afternoon."

Rochester Gas & Electric said that it is keeping its pre-staged resources in place across the region in order to have line and tree crews ready to respond. As always, the utility reminds you to stay away from any downed power lines, and if you see any, report them to 1-800-743-1701.

The high winds forced a change in the Saturday schedule for Roc Holiday Village in downtown Rochester. It will open later on Saturday than originally planned. It will open at 4 p.m.

Cozy Winter Igloo and Igloo Inn reservations prior to 4 p.m. will be refunded. Roc Holiday Village is personally notifying all igloo reservation customers.

The forecast will be quite changeable throughout the weekend, with milder temperatures early in the day on Saturday, rising to the low 50s by late morning with some rain, then falling to around 40 degrees for the rest of the day. Saturday night, the forecast calls for some rain and snow showers with a low in the 20s, and Sunday should see sunny skies, with a high near 40.

