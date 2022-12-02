© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Battery recycler Li-Cycle expected to create nearly 270 jobs with Eastman Business Park expansion

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM EST
Li-Cycle expansion at Eastman Business Park
provided
/
Empire State Development/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul
A rendering of the planned expansion by the battery recycling company Li-Cycle at the Eastman Business Park.

More details are being released about a Canadian battery recycling company which plans a big investment at the Eastman Business Park.

Governor Kathy Hochul said this week that the state’s agreement with Li-Cycle for providing tax credits, calls for that company to create nearly 270 permanent jobs. It is also anticipated that more than 1,000 construction jobs will be created.

That’s more than the 220 jobs that officials with the company were talking about in September when they came to Rochester to announce a $485 million investment to establish a hub operation at the business park.

Li-Cycle already has another facility at the park which has created more than 35 jobs.

In return for the commitment to create jobs, Empire State Development has agreed to support the project with up to $13.5 million in tax credits.

Li-Cycle extracts minerals and other materials from used lithium-on batteries, and its CEO, Ajay Kochar said that Li-Cycle will be in an "excellent position to continue to scale and provide critical battery materials for automakers and manufacturers so they are able to meet domestic material sourcing requirements."

Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman