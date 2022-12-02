Battery recycler Li-Cycle expected to create nearly 270 jobs with Eastman Business Park expansion

More details are being released about a Canadian battery recycling company which plans a big investment at the Eastman Business Park.

Governor Kathy Hochul said this week that the state’s agreement with Li-Cycle for providing tax credits, calls for that company to create nearly 270 permanent jobs. It is also anticipated that more than 1,000 construction jobs will be created.

That’s more than the 220 jobs that officials with the company were talking about in September when they came to Rochester to announce a $485 million investment to establish a hub operation at the business park.

Li-Cycle already has another facility at the park which has created more than 35 jobs.

In return for the commitment to create jobs, Empire State Development has agreed to support the project with up to $13.5 million in tax credits.

Li-Cycle extracts minerals and other materials from used lithium-on batteries, and its CEO, Ajay Kochar said that Li-Cycle will be in an "excellent position to continue to scale and provide critical battery materials for automakers and manufacturers so they are able to meet domestic material sourcing requirements."

