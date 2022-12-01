Your input is needed to bring better health and wellness services to your neighborhood

The city of Rochester is relaunching a survey aimed at helping people living in underserved neighborhoods improve their health.

The Community Total Health and Wellness survey has been revamped, and officials are offering more ways to participate to increase the number of submissions.

“We just looked at what's happening around the community and industry and using things that are working for people of all ages,” said Councilman Willie Lightfoot who created the initiative with mental health clinician Patricia Williams McGahee.

Racquel Stephen / City of Rochester QR Code on flyer leads directly to The Community Health and Wellness online survey. Councilman Willie Lightfoot and Mental Health Clinician Patricia Williams McGahee rely on different marketing methods to get more submissions.

Lightfoot said community decisions often don’t involve the people who are most affected. He said this questionnaire is meant to change that by giving residents an opportunity to voice their personal needs along with the needs of their neighborhood.

“We're not telling you what we think you need. We want you to tell us what your needs are,” he said.

McGahee said the data will help the city leaders learn which services are needed where – things like mental health, housing, childcare, and clothing.

Ultimately, McGahee said those services will be provided through pop-up events at various establishments with the main hubs being the David F. Gantt and Willie Walker Lightfoot recreation centers.

"This is the ultimate one-stop shop,” McGahee said. “All of those providers that we have at the table are already doing good work out there, but now we brought them together.”

A previous round of the survey received 400 submissions; Lightfoot said the goal this time is to receive at least 1,000. To get more people to participate, the city made the survey available both on paper and online, with an option of scanning a QR code.

“We need you to fill out this survey regardless of your status. Regardless of your situation. Don't think that this is not for you; this survey is for you,” Lightfoot said.

He said he anticipates data collection will be completed by early next year.