George Moses sentenced to 6 1/2 years on federal convictions

George Moses, the former Rochester Housing Authority Chairman convicted last year for his role in defrauding three nonprofit organizations including Rochester Housing Charities (RHC), the North East Area Development (NEAD) and Quad A for Kids, has been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison.

That sentence was imposed on Moses onTuesday by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office noted that Moses, who was also Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Rochester Housing Authority, was convicted of mail, wire and tax fraud, federal program fraud, money laundering and lying to the FBI.

Prosecutors said that Moses used funds from the RHC and grant money earmarked for the community for his own personal use, including to buy a vehicle, a time share in Florida, a cruise, tickets to a NY Knicks game, and multiple trips to Canada to visit his then-girlfriend at an apartment they had in Canada.

Moses was also convicted of lying to the FBI regarding his hiring of former City Councilman Adam McFadden as a subcontractor for RHC in 2015. The U.S. Attorney said that McFadden pleaded guilty to defrauding RHC with respect to the subcontract and is awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors said that Moses concealed the fact that he hired McFadden after McFadden was forced to resign as Interim Executive Director of the RHA.

Among the other charges McFadden was convicted of include filing false tax returns for the years 2014-2018.

